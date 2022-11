Marino missed Wednesday's practice with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

Marino's status for Thursday's matchup with Nashville should probably be considered questionable at this point. The 25-year-old defenseman is currently stuck in a seven-game point streak during which he has generated a mere seven shots on goal. Still, with eight points through the first 23 games, Marino should still be capable of reaching the 20-point mark for the third time in his four-year NHL career.