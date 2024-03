Marino (upper body) missed Wednesday's practice and is doubtful for Thursday's contest against Dallas, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Marino has four goals, 23 points, 33 hits and 77 blocks in 64 appearances in 2023-24. Jonas Siegenthaler (upper body) is also questionable for Thursday, which might result in Santeri Hatakka, who was called up from AHL Utica on Wednesday, and Nick DeSimone drawing into the lineup.