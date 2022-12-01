Marino (upper body) is expected to play Thursday against Nashville, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Marino sat out practice Wednesday but coach Lindy Ruff said that he should be good to go. Marino has two goals and eight points with a plus-15 rating this season in 23 games.
