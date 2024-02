Marino notched an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Marino picked up his first point in four games and his first assist since Jan. 11. He's an occasional contributor on offense while adding steady defense in a top-four role. The 26-year-old blueliner has 17 points, 44 shots on net, 70 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 52 appearances this season.