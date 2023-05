Marino notched a pair of assists in Monday's 4-0 Game 7 win over the Rangers.

Marino had been held in check during the postseason prior to Monday's two-point effort. The blueliner remains stuck in a 37-game goal drought dating back to Feb. 9 versus the Kraken. Despite a strong performance in Game 7, Marino probably shouldn't be expected to suddenly start producing consistently in the offensive end during the second-round series with Carolina.