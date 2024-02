Marino scored a goal and blocked five shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Marino was a key player at both ends of the ice, providing his usual solid defense. He was able to finish off a play at 17:43 of the third period for the decisive tally, his first game-winning goal since 2020-21. The 26-year-old has four tallies this season, three of which have come over his last nine contests. Marino is at 16 points, 41 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 48 appearances.