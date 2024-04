Marino (undisclosed) will be missing from the lineup Saturday in Ottawa, according to Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site.

Marino is considered questionable for Sunday's tilt versus Nashville. He was injured during Wednesday's brawl against the Rangers after being tossed out of the game with a major and a misconduct penalty just two seconds into the opening period. Marino has four goals and 21 assists in 71 games this season. Look for Nick DeSimone to replace him in the lineup.