Marino connected on a goal during a 7-1 victory over the Blue Jackets on Sunday.
Marino, who was held pointless during his opening five outings this season, has compiled four points during his past four games. His goal Sunday extended the Devils' advantage to 4-1 with 42 seconds left in the second period. Marino added three shots and a plus-3 rating against the overmatched Blue Jackets.
