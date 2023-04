Marino posted three assists and a plus-4 rating in the Devils' 8-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Marino picked up all his helpers in the third period, assisting on goals by Timo Meier, Erik Haula, and Ryan Graves. This gives the former Penguin points in back-to-back games with four points in that span. On the season, Marino has four goals and 18 points in 62 games.