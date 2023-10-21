Marino collected an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Marino put some lumber on the puck and technically was credited with the apple, but the OT win wouldn't have been possible had it not been for Jack Hughes' brilliant shake-and-bake move where he juked a pair of defenders for his league-leading 10th point of the young season. Last year, Marino turned in an efficient plus-21 rating to go along with four goals and 14 assists through 64 contests. He's a middling fantasy defenseman, albeit one whose value will certainly increase whenever he's sharing the ice with stud forwards like Hughes.