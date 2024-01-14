Marino scored his second goal of the season in Saturday's 4-1 win over Florida.

The 26-year-old blueliner capped the scoring with an empty-net tally, jamming home a close-range shot as the Devils pressed for an insurance goal. Marino has gotten onto the scoresheet with a goal and an assist in the last two games after snapping a 13-game point drought, and while he plays big minutes for New Jersey -- he led the team in ice time Saturday at 25:35 -- he offers little fantasy upside, managing 14 points in 40 games with 49 blocked shots, 29 shots on net and a minus-4 rating.