Marino (upper body) was a full participant in Sunday's practice and could return to the lineup Monday versus Vancouver, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

Marino, who has been out since Dec. 20, skated alongside Brendan Smith during Sunday's session. The Devils will see how the 25-year-old defender feels Monday morning before making a decision on his status. Marino has nine points, 42 shots on goal, 43 blocks and 31 hits in 32 games this season.