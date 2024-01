Marino collected a goal in a 4-1 win over Columbus on Friday.

The Devils entered the second period down 1-0, but Marino was able to tie the game just 28 seconds into that frame. It was his third marker and 15th point in 43 outings in 2023-24. Marino had a great hot streak from Oct. 25-Nov. 14 in which he recorded a goal and eight points across nine appearances, but his offensive production has otherwise come sporadically this season.