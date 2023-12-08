Marino logged an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Marino snapped a nine-game point drought with the primary helper on Ondrej Palat's first-period goal. While Marino was solid over the first month of the campaign, consistent offense is not his calling card. The 26-year-old defenseman is up to 11 points, 18 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating. It'll take all of the Devils' blueliners to make up for the absence of Dougie Hamilton (pectoral), and Marino is likely to make his impact felt more in the defensive zone.