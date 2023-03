Marino posted an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

Marino occasionally shows up in the attacking zone -- as evidenced by his posting four goals and 10 assists through 56 games -- but he's primarily regarded as a stay-at-home blueliner who limits mistakes. In addition to his plus-14 rating, Marino has collected 41 hits and 72 blocked shots for a Devils team that will see the postseason.