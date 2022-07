The Penguins traded Marino to the Devils in exchange for Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round pick Saturday, PuckPedia reports.

Marino drew into 81 games with the Penguins in 2021-22, picking up one goal, 25 points, 73 hits and 88 blocked shots while averaging 20:38 of ice time per contest. The 25-year-old defender should produce similar, if not slightly better numbers while skating in a top-four role with New Jersey next season.