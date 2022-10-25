Marino picked up two assists in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

He helped give the Devils a 1-0 lead early in the first period, setting up Nathan Bastian for his first goal of the season, then did the same on Jesper Bratt's first tally of the campaign midway through the third to close out the scoring for New Jersey. Unfortunately, Washington dominated play during the 40-plus minutes in between. Marino came into the night scoreless through his first five games with the Devils after joining the team in an offseason trade, not surprising for a blueliner who managed one goal and 25 points through 81 games last season.