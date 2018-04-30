Moore played in 81 games during the 2017-18 season, scoring 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) while averaging 20:01 of ice time during 2017-18.

Throughout the season Moore steadily supplied a physical presence even if his point production wasn't the most consistent, as his 135 hits were the most of any defensemen on New Jersey, and the most of his career. Moore also raised his Corsi to a 48.4 percentage, and while the mark isn't spectacular by any means, it was the second straight season he's increased the mark after posting a disappointing 43.6 percentage in his first season in New Jersey. This was also the Illinois native's third straight season with 18 or more points, but he's set to be a free agent and it's unclear at the moment if he'll stay in the Garden State.