Devils' John Moore: Almost achieves iron man status in 2017-18
Moore played in 81 games during the 2017-18 season, scoring 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) while averaging 20:01 of ice time during 2017-18.
Throughout the season Moore steadily supplied a physical presence even if his point production wasn't the most consistent, as his 135 hits were the most of any defensemen on New Jersey, and the most of his career. Moore also raised his Corsi to a 48.4 percentage, and while the mark isn't spectacular by any means, it was the second straight season he's increased the mark after posting a disappointing 43.6 percentage in his first season in New Jersey. This was also the Illinois native's third straight season with 18 or more points, but he's set to be a free agent and it's unclear at the moment if he'll stay in the Garden State.
More News
-
Devils' John Moore: No points in last 14•
-
Devils' John Moore: Stuck on one point in past 11•
-
Devils' John Moore: Enjoying career-best season so far•
-
Devils' John Moore: Gearing up for 400th career contest•
-
Devils' John Moore: Pots overtime winner•
-
Devils' John Moore: Ends six-game point drought•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...