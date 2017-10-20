Devils' John Moore: Continues hot start with two-point effort
Moore scored an overtime goal and picked up an assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over Ottawa.
With his first multi-point performance of the year, Moore now has two goals and five points in seven games played. Dragged out over the 82-game slate, that would set him on pace for over 58 points; Moore posted career highs in goals and points last year, with 12 and 22 respectively. While he may not keep his current pace, it seems like the 26-year-old blueliner will surpass last season's numbers.
