Moore scored an overtime goal and picked up an assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over Ottawa.

With his first multi-point performance of the year, Moore now has two goals and five points in seven games played. Dragged out over the 82-game slate, that would set him on pace for over 58 points; Moore posted career highs in goals and points last year, with 12 and 22 respectively. While he may not keep his current pace, it seems like the 26-year-old blueliner will surpass last season's numbers.