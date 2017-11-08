Devils' John Moore: Ends six-game point drought
Moore dished out an assist in 17:45 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.
Moore helped his team get on the board just 3:35 in courtesy of fourth-liner Blake Coleman, but was on the ice for one of the opposition's two even-strength goals to finish with an even rating. The 26-year-old blueliner broke a six-game point drought with this performance, raising his season point total to six in 14 games. Moore's ability to join the rush offensively coupled with an offseason influx of young forward talent around him should allow Moore to easily top last season's career-high 22 points if he stays healthy.
