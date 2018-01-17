Moore saw his two-game point streak come to a close after being held off the scoresheet in 19:31 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Moore's bounced around since being drafted 21st overall in 2009 by the Blue Jackets, but he's having the best season of his career for New Jersey. His plus-7 rating is tied for a career best and Moore's 13 points in 43 games have him on pace to eclipse last season's career high of 22. It's nice to see him improving, but Moore's current production makes him a fringe option at best in standard leagues.