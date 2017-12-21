Devils' John Moore: Gearing up for 400th career contest
Moore is set to play in his 400th career game Thursday night against the visiting Rangers.
Moore donned the blue shirt from 2012-14, making this milestone extra special for him. The American defenseman does a little bit of everything, though he doesn't stand out from the pack in one particular area. He's collected eight points, 62 hits and 45 blocked shots to complement a plus-5 rating through 33 games with the Devils this season.
