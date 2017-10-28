Moore recorded a team-high 25:34 of ice time in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Senators.

Obviously he wouldn't have spent so much time on the ice had it not been for the overtime sequence, but nonetheless this is a promising sign for Moore's fantasy owners; he's being relied upon when the Devils need him the most. While the American rearguard didn't pad the scoresheet in this one, he's still acquitting himself within the offense based on his total of two goals and three assists through nine games.