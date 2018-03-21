Devils' John Moore: No points in last 14
Moore's 20:28 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Sharks was third on his team, but he accrued just one shot and one block.
Moore's well-rounded game helps him eat minutes, but he doesn't turn those opportunities into much fantasy-relevant production. The 27-year-old defenseman's mired in a 14-game point drought, and doesn't stand out in any other category, either.
