Play

Moore tied for the team lead with four shots, but he failed to get on the scoresheet in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Calgary.

Moore's strong skating ability allows him to often join the rush offensively, but he's always had trouble turning those opportunities into points. The blueliner has just six goals and eight assists in 53 games after amassing a mere one point in his past 11 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories