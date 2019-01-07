Devils' John Quenneville: Back to minors
Quenneville was relegated to AHL Binghamton on Monday.
The 22-year-old served as a healthy scratch the past two games and is pointless in 15 NHL contests this season. Quenneville has ripped up the AHL with 19 points in as many games, though, so it seems likely he'll get another shot with the big club before long.
