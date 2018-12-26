Devils' John Quenneville: Back with the Devils
The Devils recalled Quenneville from AHL Binghamton on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old was reassigned to the minors prior to the holiday break but will join the Devils on Thursday for their morning skate and could play later in the day versus Boston. Quenneville has failed to record a point in 11 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...