Quenneville was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Tuesday.

The plan is for Quenneville to practice with the parent club Tuesday morning, as the Devils have to compensate for Drew Stafford (upper body) being placed on injured reserve. Quenneville has three blocked shots and six hits to complement a plus-2 rating in four games at the top level, but he's still seeking his first point since the 2016-17 campaign.