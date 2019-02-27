Quenneville suffered an upper-body injury that will keep him out of the lineup against the Flames on Wednesday, though he remains day-to-day, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

A day-to-day designation for Quenneville leaves open the door for the center to play in Friday's clash with the Flyers. In the meantime, the Devils promoted Nick Lappin and Blake Pietila from the minors in order to bolster their forward depth. The 22-year-old Quenneville has logged just 16 games for New Jersey this season and is still looking for his first point of the 2018-19 campaign.