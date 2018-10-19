Devils' John Quenneville: Drops to minors
Quenneville was assigned to AHL Binghamton on Friday.
Quenneville was pointless through his first four games with the big club this season, and he's dished out six hits and blocked three shots. With his departure, the team recalled Kevin Rooney.
