Devils' John Quenneville: Injured Monday
Quenneville (undisclosed) left Monday's game against Montreal and will be evaluated Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official sitereports.
The rookie forward has been held scoreless in all 16 NHL games he's appeared in this season. It's unclear when Quenneville sustained the mysterious injury, but the team will have an update after Tuesday's practice.
