Quenneville was recalled from AHL Binghamton and will play in Monday's game versus the Canadiens, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Devils only had 11 healthy forwards, so they dipped into minors to grab another. Quenneville hasn't had luck with the big club this season, marking zero points in 15 games despite racking up 30 points in 32 AHL contests. Quenneville will work on a line with Travis Zajac and Blake Coleman.