Devils' John Quenneville: Jumps to big club, playing Monday
Quenneville was recalled from AHL Binghamton and will play in Monday's game versus the Canadiens, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
The Devils only had 11 healthy forwards, so they dipped into minors to grab another. Quenneville hasn't had luck with the big club this season, marking zero points in 15 games despite racking up 30 points in 32 AHL contests. Quenneville will work on a line with Travis Zajac and Blake Coleman.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...