Devils' John Quenneville: Lands on injured reserve
Quenneville (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Devils on Friday.
Quenneville's IR designation is retroactive to Feb. 10, the last game he drew into for the Devils. As a result, he will be eligible to return when healthy, but the team will need to activate him off of injured reserve before that's a possibility. Jimmy Hayes will likely continue to draw into the lineup during his absence.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...