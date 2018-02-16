Quenneville (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Devils on Friday.

Quenneville's IR designation is retroactive to Feb. 10, the last game he drew into for the Devils. As a result, he will be eligible to return when healthy, but the team will need to activate him off of injured reserve before that's a possibility. Jimmy Hayes will likely continue to draw into the lineup during his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories