Devils' John Quenneville: Making road trip
Quenneville (upper body) will join the club on its upcoming road trip, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Quenneville's presence on the trip gives him at least a decent shot at playing Friday against the Capitals, as he could easily join the club for the game Saturday in New York if he was already out for Friday. The 2014 first-round pick has yet to tally a point at the top level this season, so his status for Friday's game shouldn't be of much concern in fantasy circles.
