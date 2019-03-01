Quenneville (upper body) isn't in the active lineup for Friday's game against the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Quenneville hasn't produced a point since garnering a goal and three helpers over 12 games of his rookie campaign (2016-17), so his lingering injury shouldn't have much of an effect on the fantasy hockey crowd. Unfortunately, his star is fading as a center not getting much of an opportunity at the top level, despite having been a first-round (30th overall) pick from the 2004 draft.