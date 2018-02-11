Play

Quenneville (undisclosed) will not play Sunday against Boston, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Not much information was available about the injury or a possible timetable for return. Quenneville was called up to the NHL earlier this month and has appeared in two games for New Jersey without registering a point. This shouldn't have any fantasy impact.

