Devils' John Quenneville: Quiet with big club
Quenneville had one shot over 11:50 of ice time in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Capitals.
Quenneville was able to crack the Devils' roster out of camp, but he's skating in a bottom-six role and has just one shot on goal in two games. The 22-year-old's fantasy value is pretty much nonexistent in redraft formats.
