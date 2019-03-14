Devils' John Quenneville: Scores in hometown
Quenneville potted his first goal of the year in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
The Edmonton native may have been wearing the visiting sweater, but he'll likely cherish the moment. However, it's his only point this season in 18 appearances, which makes Quenneville a non-factor in fantasy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...