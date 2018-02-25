Devils' John Quenneville: Sent down to AHL
Quenneville was assigned to AHL Binghamton on Sunday.
The 2014 first-round draft selection played just two games with New Jersey during his most recent call-up before suffering a knee injury. With the team's recent acquisition of Michael Grabner, Quenneville likely won't be back up unless there's an injury at the NHL level.
More News
-
Devils' John Quenneville: Two-week timetable from date of injury•
-
Devils' John Quenneville: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Devils' John Quenneville: Still unfit to play•
-
Devils' John Quenneville: Skips trip to Philly•
-
Devils' John Quenneville: Not playing Sunday•
-
Devils' John Quenneville: Summoned to parent club•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...