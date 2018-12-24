Devils' John Quenneville: Sent to minors for break
The Devils reassigned Quenneville to AHL Binghamton on Sunday.
Quenneville was pointless in 11 games with the big club this season and bottomed out with just 7:52 of ice time in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jackets. The 22-year-old may be recalled after the holiday break, starting Thursday versus the Bruins.
