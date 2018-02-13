Play

Quenneville (knee) did not travel to Philadelphia for Tuesday's game against the Flyers, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.

Quenneville's knee issue surfaced ahead of Sunday's game against the Flyers, forcing him to skip the contest. He will miss a second straight game as a result, allowing Jimmy Hayes to dress for the Devils for a second straight matchup.

