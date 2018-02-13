Devils' John Quenneville: Skips trip to Philly
Quenneville (knee) did not travel to Philadelphia for Tuesday's game against the Flyers, Devils beat writer Amanda Stein reports.
Quenneville's knee issue surfaced ahead of Sunday's game against the Flyers, forcing him to skip the contest. He will miss a second straight game as a result, allowing Jimmy Hayes to dress for the Devils for a second straight matchup.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...