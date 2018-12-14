Devils' John Quenneville: Summoned by parent club
The Devils recalled Quenneville from AHL Binghamton on Friday.
New Jersey placed Stefan Noesen (illness) on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Quenneville will likely round out the team's depth up front until Noesen is cleared to return. The 2014 first-round pick has been productive in the minors this season, notching nine goals and 19 points in 19 appearances.
