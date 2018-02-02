Quenneville was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Friday.

News broke Wednesday detailing how Brian Gibbons (thumb) will require additional time to heal, and Quenneville looks to be the reinforcement option for the Devils, who have a white-knuckled grip on a second-place position within the Metropolitan Division. Known for his versatility and high fantasy IQ, Quenneville has yet to make his season debut, but he added four points in 12 games for the Devils last season.