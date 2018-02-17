Coach John Hynes revealed Saturday that Quenneville (knee) possesses a two-week timetable from when he suffered it Feb. 10 against the Blue Jackets, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Quenneville's newly-surfaced timeline puts him on track to return Feb. 24 against the Islanders at the earliest. Considering he's played just two games with the Devils this season, it's unlikely the 21-year-old's absence will have an impact on many season-long fantasy rosters.