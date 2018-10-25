Devils' John Quenneville: Will play Thursday
Quenneville will dress Thursday versus Nashville, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Quenneville has appeared in four games at the NHL level this season and has failed to record a point in any of them. The 22-year-old forward can be ignored in all formats.
