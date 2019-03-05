Devils' John Quenneville: Will sit Tuesday
Quenneville (upper body) will not dress for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Tuesday's omission from the lineup marks Quenneville's sixth in the last seven games, though he saw the ice for just 5;13 during his only appearance Feb. 25 against the Canadiens. Even in the 16 games the 22-year-old blueliner has drawn in, he has yet to notch a point, leaving Quenneville off the radar in the vast majority of fantasy leagues.
