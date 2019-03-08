Devils' John Quenneville: Will suit up against Caps
Quenneville (upper body) will be in the lineup versus Washington on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Quenneville has been out of action for six of the Devils' previous seven contests, but is expected to slot into the lineup in a fourth-line role. The Edmonton native played in 16 NHL games this season in which he is averaging 10:50 of ice time, but it still searching for his first point of the campaign.
