Gruden was placed on waivers by the Devils for the purpose of assignment to AHL Utica, the team announced Sunday.

Gruden will likely begin the upcoming season, his first full season in the Devils organization, in the AHL with Utica. Between Utica and Wilkes-Barre Scranton, where he spent the first half of the season before a midseason trade, in the AHL last year, the 25-year-old played 60 games, notching 18 points.