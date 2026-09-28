Kovacevic (knee) will begin the 2026-27 regular season on the injured non-roster list, per Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

Kovacevic was a limited participant across the majority of New Jersey's training camp and didn't appear in a preseason game. The 29-year-old blueliner battled through injuries early in the 2025-26 regular season as well, where he posted eight points, 30 shots on net, 57 hits and 39 blocked shots across 34 games. When he's available to return, he'll likely begin the season as the team's sixth or seventh defenseman, as he and Declan Chisholm are the team's current candidates to claim the right-defenseman role on New Jersey's third pairing.