Kovacevic (knee) has been moved to long-term injured reserve, PuckPedia reports Sunday.

Kovacevic isn't expected to join the lineup anytime soon, as the Devils ruled him out indefinitely at the start of training camp. It's unclear how he's progressing in his recovery, but it appears as if he'll miss a significant portion of the 2025-26 campaign. Seamus Casey (lower body) is on the shelf as well, so Dennis Cholowski is the club's lone extra blueliner at this time.